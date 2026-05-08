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TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, CLOSURES: Friday + weekend notes

May 8, 2026 6:00 am
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 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

6:00 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Friday, May 8, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Cloudy start and sun later, high in the mid-60s. Sunrise was at 5:41 am; sunset will be at 8:31 pm.

CLOSURE ALERTS

-The second phase of 1st Avenue South Bridge northbound repairs – starting with a full NB closure this weekend, 10 pm tonight until 5 am Monday – is beginning.

-The Highway 99 tunnel is closing both ways overnight, 10 pm tonight to 6 am tomorrow morning, for maintenance, per WSDOT.

-Also, as announced last week, the West Seattle low bridge will be closed to drivers May 16-17.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular schedules.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is back to the regular three boats. Also, work at the Fauntleroy dock trestle is expected to wrap up today.

West Seattle Water TaxiNow on “summer” schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedules Fridays (tonight!) and Saturdays.

SATURDAY NOTE

It’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, with 650+ sales on the map, so expect busier streets in many neighborhoods.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (25 mph speed limit):

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!

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