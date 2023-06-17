West Seattle, Washington

17 Saturday

HAPPENING NOW: Pridefest in West Seattle Junction, starting with art

June 17, 2023 7:02 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

(WSB photos)

Seven hours, seven venues – that’s the span of West Seattle Pridefest, happening in The Junction night for the first time ever. First up, an art show at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW), until 9 pm. Cebron Kyle Bradford is the curator, and an exhibiting artist too:

The show is spotlighting work by queer and BIPOC artists, and most pieces are available for purchase.

You can visit JCL and see the art until 9 pm. Next events on tonight’s Pridefest slate are trivia, comedy, and bingo, all starting at 8 pm.

1 Reply to "HAPPENING NOW: Pridefest in West Seattle Junction, starting with art"

  • Tira Villanueva June 17, 2023 (7:53 pm)
    Reply

    Love this so much! Thank you for doing this PrideFest.  I am out of town and wish it went two weekends!  Love the venues and are music and comedy. Thank you!

