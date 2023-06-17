HAPPENING NOW: Pridefest in West Seattle Junction, starting with art

(WSB photos)

Seven hours, seven venues – that’s the span of West Seattle Pridefest, happening in The Junction night for the first time ever. First up, an art show at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW), until 9 pm. Cebron Kyle Bradford is the curator, and an exhibiting artist too:

The show is spotlighting work by queer and BIPOC artists, and most pieces are available for purchase.

You can visit JCL and see the art until 9 pm. Next events on tonight’s Pridefest slate are trivia, comedy, and bingo, all starting at 8 pm.