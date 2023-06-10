PRIDE 2023: Two major West Seattle events next weekend

Two major Pride events in West Seattle are set for next weekend. On Saturday (June 17), the first Pridefest in The Junction is planned at seven venues. The lineup, from organizer Alex Garcia:

Organizer Alex is co-proprietor of Admiral Pub, which is hosting a pre-funk the night before – Friday, June 16th – 9 pm-midnight. Like last weekend’s Sounds From Around the World Festál, Pridefest is one of three grant-funded events happening this summer in The Junction, as first noted here.

Then on Sunday (June 18th):

(WSB photo, 2022 Pride March in Morgan Junction)

Autumn Lovewell and Monica Colgan of Youngstown Coffee, HeartBeet Organic Superfoods Café, and Launchpad are again organizing the annual Morgan Junction Pride March. 11 am, meet up at their businesses (6030 California SW) – the march’s mission is to celebrate families and youth so all ages, and allies, are welcome.