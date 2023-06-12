West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: West Seattle’s Taco Time remodels, bans cash

June 12, 2023 3:19 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
We’ve been getting questions/tips about two changes at West Seattle’s Taco Time restaurant (3500 SW Avalon Way). We’ve had inquiries out to Taco Time Northwest‘s corporate headquarters and got some info today. First, they’ve closed their interior seating temporarily for what a spokesperson calls a “simple remodel.” She’s still waiting for information on how long the work is supposed to last. The drive-through remains open, which is how customers learned about this: They’re no longer accepting cash.

(Photo sent by reader)

Signage says they’re refusing because of burglaries, and the Taco Time NW spokesperson affirms that, saying this is the only location in their regional chain with this policy: “We accept cash at all locations except West Seattle due to several recent break-ins. Our priority is employee safety, and this temporary measure helps mitigate risks at this location.” (We reported on one break-in back in late April.)

5 Replies to "BIZNOTE: West Seattle's Taco Time remodels, bans cash"

  • Rhonda June 12, 2023 (3:47 pm)
    Any business that bans cash should lose their business license. Many people don’t have debit cards and can’t get credit cards. Cash is the most basic, consistent form of legal tender. This is a defacto attack on low income and vulnerable populations in West Seattle and we shouldn’t allow this to spread. A bill in Olympia to stop this failed last session. Call your representatives.

  • Justin June 12, 2023 (4:13 pm)
    They better get ready for a law suit.  Cash is legal tender.  Someone will eventually file suit.  

    • WSB June 12, 2023 (4:34 pm)
      The federal government says it’s perfectly legal for businesses to refuse cash unless there’s a local law against it.
      https://www.federalreserve.gov/faqs/currency_12772.htm

      The King County Council in fact is supposed to vote tomorrow on a bill requiring unincorporated-area businesses to accept cash.

  • HS June 12, 2023 (4:34 pm)
    There are other businesses in WS that no longer accept cash. Uptown espresso is an example.

  • Boinsted June 12, 2023 (4:39 pm)
    At their prices your NEED a credit card! So expensive. 

