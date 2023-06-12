BIZNOTE: West Seattle’s Taco Time remodels, bans cash

We’ve been getting questions/tips about two changes at West Seattle’s Taco Time restaurant (3500 SW Avalon Way). We’ve had inquiries out to Taco Time Northwest‘s corporate headquarters and got some info today. First, they’ve closed their interior seating temporarily for what a spokesperson calls a “simple remodel.” She’s still waiting for information on how long the work is supposed to last. The drive-through remains open, which is how customers learned about this: They’re no longer accepting cash.

(Photo sent by reader)

Signage says they’re refusing because of burglaries, and the Taco Time NW spokesperson affirms that, saying this is the only location in their regional chain with this policy: “We accept cash at all locations except West Seattle due to several recent break-ins. Our priority is employee safety, and this temporary measure helps mitigate risks at this location.” (We reported on one break-in back in late April.)