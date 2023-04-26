WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 4 business burglaries

6:01 PM: SPD is looking for information on what it says were four early-morning West Seattle business burglaries in the past three days. All involved burglars cutting open the businesses’ safes. Around 6 am today, an alarm brought officers to Taco Time (SPD photo at right), where they “found a smashed window (and a) safe … (that) had been cut open, and staff confirmed money stored in the safe had been taken.” The other three burglaries are listed as all happening Sunday morning (April 23rd):

4:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of SW Morgan Street

5:00 a.m. in the 4700 block of Fauntleroy Way SW

6:00 a.m. in the 2600 block of SW Barton Street

SPD says that in all three cases, “the safes had been accessed with some sort of saw as well.” If you have any information, SPD’s tipline is 206-233-5000.

6:24 PM: SPD’s report didn’t include business names; we are going back through archived dispatch audio. First ID: The 4200 block of SW Morgan burglary was at Ezell’s Famous Chicken.