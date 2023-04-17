FYI: Seattle City Light work in Morgan Junction on Tuesday

A resident of the Cal-Mor Circle apartment building at 6420 California SW in Morgan Junction emailed to let us know they had received notice of a planned 10-hour power outage tomorrow (Tuesday, April 18th) to replace a utility pole. We checked with Seattle City Light, which says the 8 am-6 pm outage will only affect that one building, and that each of its 75 units should have received a hand-delivered notice three weeks ago. The pole that’s going to be replaced is in the alley behind the building, and needs to come down because of “previous damage.”