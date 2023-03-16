16 options for your West Seattle Friday!

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

Here are West Seattle highlights for the rest of your Friday:

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: In-person cookie sales continue through Sunday – use this lookup to find times and locations of “booths” near you!

BEVERAGE FUNDRAISER: Genesee Hill Elementary PTA benefits from beverage purchases at Hotwire Coffee today (open until 5 pm) – tell them that’s why you’re there! (4410 California SW)

SCRABBLE CLUB: Come play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

HOT SAUCE TASTING: Come to HomeStreet Bank (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) 1-3 pm for tastings with Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce, plus a raffle!

IRISH DANCE PERFORMANCE: Youth dancers from the Comerford School of Irish Dance perform at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 1-1:30 pm. Free, all welcome, RSVP to the center.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room on the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus is open 1-6 pm Fridays (and Saturdays).

CAKE POP-UP: Lovely and Dapper Desserts and others are at The Nook (2206 California SW), 5-10 pm.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

HIGHLAND PARK PUB: For St. Patrick’s Day, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way) is transforming into Highland Park Pub, 6-9 pm.

STEM COMMUNITY WEEK: The finale of Louisa Boren STEM K-8‘s Community Week is an art showcase and raffle tonight, 6-8 pm, all welcome! (5950 Delridge Way SW)

FISH DINNER: You’re invited to dine at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center (35th/Myrtle), 6-8 pm.

KENYON HALL OPEN MIC: Second edition of the monthly songwriter-incubator open mic, performers and spectators welcome, signups at 6, music at 6:30 pm. (7904 35th SW)

LAUGH UNTIL YOU DIE: Comedy Mafia tonight at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 7 pm – here’s the ticket link.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Vocal duo Zojo at 7 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

BENEFIT SHOW AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm, with Tim Turner Band, benefiting Sanislo Elementary. All ages until 10 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘SHE KILLS MONSTERS’: The Chief Sealth International High School Drama Club presentation has a public performance at 7:30 pm – ticket info in our calendar listing. (2600 SW Thistle)

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!