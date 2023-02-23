POLAR PLUNGE: Two updates on Saturday’s ‘winter beach party’ at Alki

(WSB photo, 2020 Polar Plunge)

Just two days until this winter’s next big West Seattle event – the Polar Plunge “winter beach party” benefiting Special Olympics Washington at Alki Beach on Saturday (February 25th). Today, we have two updates – first, a last-minute call for volunteer help:

Special Olympics Washington is hosting its annual Polar Plunge fundraiser this Saturday at Alki Beach and Bathhouse and they are still looking for a few more volunteers. Roles include Set-up, Registration, Guest Control, Beer Garden Support (must be 21+), and Clean-up. Teens at least 14 years old can volunteer with set-up and clean-up but adults are needed for all other roles. Pre-registration is requested at 2023polarplungevols.my-trs.com. You can also visit that link for more information on specific shift times and role descriptions.

Second, if you’re not planning on “plunging” but interested in dropping by to cheer the plungers and/or enjoy the rest of the party, including food trucks, beer garden, and music, we asked for specifics on what people will find – here’s the information we got in reply:

FOOD: There will be seven food trucks: The Cheese Pit, Alaska Scallops, Whateke, Seoul Bowl, Theo’s Gyros, Off the Rez, and Kathmandu MoMoCha. BEER: The breweries in the beer garden will include Big Time Brewing Company, Georgetown Brewing Co., Old Stove Brewing Co., Ravenna Brewing Co., Seattle Cider, Two Beers Brewing, White Claw, and Matchless Brewing. MUSIC: DJ Shane, who is a former Special Olympics Athlete, will be the main DJ. DJ Harmony Soleiol, the DJ and Music Director/Assistant Program Director/on-air host with C89.5, will also be doing a set.

And it’s not time to register to plunge – you can go here for that. The event starts at 8 am and the plunging is set to start around 1 pm, after a 12:10 pm costume contest (if you’re there in the crowd, you get to help “judge”).