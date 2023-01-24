WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car-window rampage; another business break-in; more video of weekend auto-shop burglars

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reports this morning:

(One of the broken car windows in the neighborhood)

CAR-WINDOW RAMPAGE: We’ve heard from multiple people about this. Here’s what Marcus and Chantell reported:

We along with many of our neighbors in the Fairmount Park neighborhood (we’re on the 5400 block of 37th Ave SW specifically) woke up to smashed car windows this morning. From talking with other neighbors out to survey the damage, it sounds like at least a couple dozen cars may have been hit.

They’ve talked with an officer who told them the report number for all the incidents is 23-022558. Another reader who emailed us said it was believed to have happened around 1 am.

BUSINESS BREAK-IN: Thanks to Mary for the tip. Burglar(s) hit another business overnight – this time, Dough Joy Donuts in The Junction. We went to the shop to ask about it.

Dough Joy is usually closed Tuesdays – but they’re there today cleaning up and expect to be ready to open on their next regular day, Thursday. They told us the burglar(s) took two iPads. This is at least the fifth Junction business burglary/burglary attempt in the past month – after By and By, Cherry Consignment, Junction True Value, and Menashe & Sons Jewelers. The West Seattle Junction Association tells WSB they’re talking about ways to improve business-district-wide security.

VIDEO OF FIRST WEST SEATTLE AUTOWORKS BREAK-IN: Last weekend we reported on two break-ins at West Seattle Autoworks (7501 35th SW; WSB sponsor), Friday night and Saturday morning. We included video of the second burglary, in which a white van was backed into the garage door twice, Today WSAW has shared video of the first burglary, in which a red Honda was driven up in front of the office and the burglars got out to smash their way in:

Just after a minute into the next clip, you’ll see the safe thrown out the window before one of the burglars struggles to get it into the vehicle:

In part of the security video, the vehicle’s plate is shown – CEK7902. One other number of note – if you have any information, the SPD incident number is 23-019442.