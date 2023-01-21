WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business broken into overnight, including crash-and-grab

West Seattle Autoworks (7501 35th SW; WSB sponsor) is cleaning up after two break-ins overnight, one of which was a crash-and-grab.

(WSB photos)

First, their office was broken into around 7 pm. The burglar(s) took an empty safe. According to their security cameras, they were in a red Honda CR-V. Then after 6 am, a white van rammed the garage door on the south side of the building. The door was damaged and a battery charger and a diagnostic tool were taken.

Security video shows the van being backed into the building twice, and three burglars getting out, with one also hitting the building with some kind of tool:

West Seattle Autoworks wants customers with vehicles at the shop this weekend to know that all of their keys are safe – and they are now being kept off-site; no customers’ vehicles were damaged or otherwise touched. If you have any information, the SPD incident # is 23-019442.