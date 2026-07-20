WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: North and south sightings

Two coyote sightings to report – first, we got two separate reports from 45th and Holgate this past hour of what’s alost certainly the same coyote – Sean sent a phto:

I wanted to alert y’all that I spotted a coyote just now wandering in Admiral on 45th and Holgate at 7:30 pm. A lot of cats live on that block so I want to make sure people are aware!

George’s note came in after Sean’s, but his sighting was a bit earlier: “Just pulled up at my home and saw coyote in broad daylight walking down sidewalk on SW Holgate St between 44th and 45th SW. It headed east on Holgate, then took a left turn when it reached California SW and headed north past assisted living facility.”

UPPER FAUNTLEROY: This texted photo came with a report about a sighting last Wednesday:

This was at 45th and Hemlock, east of and uphill from central Lincoln Park.

Not sure what to do if you see a coyote? Find simple advice here.