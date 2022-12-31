West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gun pointed from passing car; True Value break-in; stolen green/brown Ford pickup

December 31, 2022 12:04 pm
Three more West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

GUN POINTED FROM PASSING CAR: Just sent by Tony:

I was walking the dog at the corner of Glenn Way and 46th Ave SW at 11.30 am. Two vehicles – a black sedan and a sliver sedan – drove by; the person in the silver sedan pointed his gun at me. The silver sedan had orange plastic covering the rear passenger window. Minutes later I saw them speeding up Genesee and headed north on 51st. I have the sense they were looking for someone. I called 911 immediately. If anyone sees the vehicles, call 911 right away.

Police radio indicates the vehicles in question are possibly both Hyundais and were subsequently seen in the Morgan Junction area.

JUNCTION TRUE VALUE BREAK-IN: The latest business hit with a broken-door break-in is Junction True Value.

We went over to the store after a reader tip. Management told us this happened early today; someone smashed the glass with a piece of concrete. So far, all they’ve confirmed missing is some of the candy kept near the door.

STOLEN FORD PICKUP:Rosa:

Firefighter husband’s truck was stolen last night. 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty, Super Cab (4 doors), short bed, dark green and brown, license plate on front dash, one on the back of truck, C89366U, firefighter stickers on rear window. Incident number 22-348635.

The pickup was taken near Myrtle Reservoir Park.

  • David December 31, 2022 (12:10 pm)
    Can you imagine the True Value burglars sitting on the bench in jail as they are asked by other inmates “what are you in for?” They say burglary and the inmates all slide closer and ask “what did you get?” To which they reply candy and all the other inmates slide away laughing…

  • J December 31, 2022 (12:12 pm)
    A friend just called telling me he had a gun pulled on him walking on 42nd near Metro Market and Bartel Drugstore.  
    It  was two cars as described above.
    He looked at them when they were speeding northbound and they u-turned to confront him with the pistol near Bartel’s. Friend has called 911 after this occurred at about 11:25.
    Watch out!

  • G December 31, 2022 (12:14 pm)
    These two cars just went by at high speed heading north on California at Graham in the center lane followed by two police cars.

