READER REPORT: ‘Old friend came down today’ as Hiawatha Play Area construction

A couple readers mentioned the start of key work today on the years-in-the-making Hiawatha Play Area move. Bruce Curtis sent a photo and report with a bittersweet take on one aspect:

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This morning the neighborhood’s favorite playground equipment came down. Hiawatha’s big swings left us today. I’ve seen countless babies put in the “bucket” swing, perhaps the first time and mom gently swinging them while taking pictures. Two girls meeting on the swings while talking endlessly and no phone out! Seeing little ones running to them only to wait for the parents to pick them up and put them in. Very popular meeting place. Totally indestructible from the late night visitors. They will be missed. Though will be replaced with short plastic things.

Goodbye.

Similar swing-set swaps have happened at other park over the years (here’s Lowman in 2008). Seattle Parks announced last month that construction would begin this week.