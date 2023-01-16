WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another Junction business burglary

This time, burglars hit By and By, the skateboarding/apparel shop that opened a little over a year ago on the ground floor of the Senior Center of West Seattle. Proprietor Tony emailed us to report:

Around 3 am, 3 intruders were able to smash their way into the store and steal our cash register along with clothing and skateboards.

We have since gotten our door fixed and in progress of securing the store even more.

Police have the footage from our cameras of the theft in action.

We believe we will be able to open up for regular business hours tomorrow.