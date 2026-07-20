PREVIEW: Seafair ‘Parade of Ships’ to pass West Seattle shores on Tuesday

(2025 Parade of Ships, photo by Gary Jones)

U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard ships will pass West Seattle shores around noon tomorrow (Tuesday, July 21) on their way to the Seafair Parade of Ships along the downtown waterfront. It marks the start to Seafair Fleet Week, which as usual will include ship tours. We’re still awaiting word on which ships will participate; in recent years, it’s shrunk from what previously was a contingent of at least three U.S. Navy ships as well as U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard vessels; Canada didn’t participate last year and isn’t mentioned in this year’s advance info either. When we get word of the participants, we’ll add it here; you can find basic tour info here for Wednesday and Thursday at Pier 66 downtown.