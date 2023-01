Since this morning’s report on a West Seattle business break-in, we’ve heard from another business, hit by an apparent burglary attempt:

That’s the door at Cherry Consignment (4142 California SW), whose proprietor Nyla says it happened sometime last night or this morning. Whoever broke the door glass didn’t make it all the way through, as the photo shows. She’s hoping someone nearby might have caught something on a security camera or might otherwise have seen something.