BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Taste & Best opening delayed

Driving past 4752 California SW before dusk last night, we noted the windows remained papered, the doors were closed, no sign of the announced Taste & Best restaurant grand opening today. Then our original tipster noticed a change in the banner and sent this photo this morning:

The new opening date, July 24, is Friday. We noted here last week that the owners also were opening a Taste & Best in Shoreline last Wednesday; we haven’t made the trip to see, but a social-media post suggests they did open.