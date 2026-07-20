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BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Taste & Best opening delayed

July 20, 2026 9:09 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

Driving past 4752 California SW before dusk last night, we noted the windows remained papered, the doors were closed, no sign of the announced Taste & Best restaurant grand opening today. Then our original tipster noticed a change in the banner and sent this photo this morning:

The new opening date, July 24, is Friday. We noted here last week that the owners also were opening a Taste & Best in Shoreline last Wednesday; we haven’t made the trip to see, but a social-media post suggests they did open.

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2 Replies to "BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Taste & Best opening delayed"

  • Keenan July 20, 2026 (9:18 am)
    Reply

    AI sign, AI menu, AI social media posts.  Is this an actual business?  Someone better look into this company’s tax records because something smells fishy and it ain’t the food.

    • WSB July 20, 2026 (9:21 am)
      Reply

      I’ve already looked at their business license and LLC. They have all of the above. One of the four listed owners is also connected with an Indian restaurant in North Seattle.

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