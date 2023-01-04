TRAFFIC ALERT: Alki Avenue pipe-project closure finally begins

Seattle Public Utilities has long been warning that its contractor for the Pump Station 38 upgrade project would have to close one lane of Alki Avenue SW to install a sewer pipe, and that closure (in the 1400 block) has finally begun. We went through a short time ago; flaggers are there to help traffic alternate through the one open lane. If weather doesn’t get in the way, this could be done by the end of the week. This is just part of the $2 million project, for which construction began last summer and is expected to last into spring,