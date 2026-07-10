HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest day 1, afternoon report

West Seattle Summer Fest 2026 is officially on, as of less than an hour ago, in The Junction. We’re here on the west side of the Info Booth, just north of the Walk-All-Ways intersection, and this is also where you’ll find West Seattle Junction Association volunteers to ask about merch, plus community nonprofits and city departments – right now the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) is here, as is the city Office of Housing (here primarily to talk about services available to low-income homeowners). As noted earlier, it’s not just about visiting vendors, but also a chance to learn about year-round businesses, like Fitness Together West Seattle:

FTWS is a WSB sponsor, based here in The Junction; another sponsor is here in The Junction this weekend, West Seattle Coworking, which has two regular locations, 9030 35th SW and 3703 California SW:

Main-stage music starts at 4 pm (up by the Post Office as always) – here’s the schedule for today/tonight:

4:00 Ghost Fetish

5:00 Chico Detour

6:00 Thee Deception

7:00 Zookraught

8:00 Blackie

9:00 Caitlin & Brent w/ the Passenger String Quartet

10:00 Alien Crime Syndicate

Lots to see in the hours till then – for example, you can talk to authors at the Author Event Network booth:

More coverage to come – we’re just getting started!