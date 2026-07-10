CONGRATULATIONS! Stefanie Felix takes over as Rotary Club of West Seattle president

New leadership for the Rotary Club of West Seattle! Here’s the announcement they asked us to share with you:

The Rotary Club of West Seattle launched its new year (July 1, 2026–June 30, 2027) at its annual installation banquet on June 30. Amidst a cheering crowd, outgoing president Ron Palmer passed the gavel to incoming president Stefanie Felix.

Stefanie has worked as a freelance photographer for more than 30 years, specializing in documentary-style reportage and capturing emotional moments for a wide range of corporate, nonprofit, and government agency clients. Personal projects have included documenting immigrant education in and around Seattle, concentrating on language acquisition and family integration, Animal Therapists, and Holocaust education for next generations.

Stefanie grew up in San Francisco in the 1960s. Coming into her own, she became a vocal feminist and challenged cultural norms of that era. After graduating from UCLA and then earning a second bachelor’s degree from the Brooks Institute of Photography, Stefanie returned to the Bay Area and started her photography business as well as a family. Stefanie moved to Seattle in 1995 and worked with 20-plus Seattle photographers to learn the market before branching out on her own once more. She raised two sons and now showers her affection and admiration on her grandchildren.

Stefanie’s goals for the 2026–2027 Rotary year include:

· Increase visibility and develop the Rotary brand to be associated with the club’s impact in the West Seattle community and beyond. Create an interactive video featuring our distinct projects.

· Build more support for new members through mentoring and educating them in Rotary history and its ongoing work. Raise engagement by encouraging new ideas and provide opportunities for members to share information about their work classification and expertise.

· Support ongoing club and international projects, including Pencil Me In For Kids, Music4Life, community fruit gleaning, and PolioPlus, and explore new fundraising opportunities to help finance them.

· Continue to build youth programs and engagement through Interact (high school clubs), Students of the Month, and multiple scholarship programs, and strengthen Rotary’s involvement with South Seattle College.

· Promote peacebuilding through activities and events that represent and encourage peace (an example, Peace Pole dedications).

· Add an Environmental Sustainability Committee to the club’s areas of service, with a unique ongoing community project.

West Seattle Rotary welcomes visitors at Tuesday club luncheons at the West Seattle Golf Course with advance registration. E-mail ws_rotary@yahoo.com by noon on Sunday if interested in attending. Those considering membership should inquire about a complimentary lunch. For most visitors, the cost is $30.

To learn more, visit westseattlerotary.org or follow the club on social media.