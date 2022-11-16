PUMP-STATION PROJECT: Alki lane closure ahead

(Seattle Public Utilities photo)

Four months into the waterfront Alki Pump Station 38 project in the 1400 block of Alki Avenue SW, Seattle Public Utilities has provided a progress report. So far its contractor has:

-Completed the demolition of old equipment and structural elements inside of the pump station

-Began installing ventilation structure and piping to connect to the sewer main in the street

-Put in grating to allow easier access for workers in the pump station

Up next, the contractor plans to:

-Pour concrete for new hatches that will provide access to the pump station

-Restore the street, tentatively scheduled for this winter

-Install decorative litho-mosaic concrete artwork, a new and exciting process for the City. This is the final stage of the project and is tentatively scheduled for spring.

We featured the art plan – which also will include a railing – here last year. In the near term, the update also says a “temporary lane closure of Alki Avenue SW” for up to four days is ahead, starting as soon as the Monday after Thanksgiving. Crews need to do this so they can install a sewer pipe related to the pump-station work. SPU says the lane closure will be only during daylight hours.