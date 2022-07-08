FOLLOWUP: Alki Pump Station 38 work finally really about to start, city says

When Seattle Public Utilities announced in May that upgrade work was about to start on Pump Station 38 in the 1400 block of Alki Avenue SW, one key thing was missing – final permit approval. Today they’ve sent notice that the approvals are finally in and work will start “as soon as” Monday, July 18th. As reported previously (and shown in the rendering above), the overhauled pump-station site will include an art installation. The $2 million project will be built by Harbor Pacific Contractors, Inc. of Woodinville; construction is expected to last up to nine months.