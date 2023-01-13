Small earthquake beneath West Seattle

Thanks for the tip! Last night at 10:13 pm, 16 miles beneath California/Dawson, there was a 2.2-magnitude earthquake, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. That’s a small quake but it’s the first time in decades that West Seattle has had a 2.0-or-greater quake, according to the PNSN list. (We haven’t heard from anyone who felt it – the tip came from someone who got an automated alert about it.) Last quake we noted here was a 1.4 beneath Roxbury/14th two years ago.