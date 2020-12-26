West Seattle, Washington

EARTHQUAKE: West Seattle microquake on Christmas night

December 26, 2020 11:41 am
1 COMMENT
This was small enough and deep enough that it may have gone entirely unfelt, but a friend pointed this tweet out to Verne, who emailed us, so for the record: An earthquake of 1.4 magnitude – what’s considered a microquake – happened at 9:48 pm Christmas night, 17 miles beneath the West Duwamish Greenbelt, east of where SW Thistle ends. Here’s the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network page for it; here’s its US Geological Survey page (which includes a link for sending a report if you felt it); here’s a map. The quake was originally estimated at 2.0, but that was revised to 1.4 once it got an official review this morning.

1 Reply to "EARTHQUAKE: West Seattle microquake on Christmas night"

  • ITotallyAgreeWithYou December 26, 2020 (12:29 pm)
    I think I felt this in the N. Admiral area. It was so subtle though that I wasn’t sure if it was an earthquake.

