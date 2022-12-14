WATER TAXI ALERT: Service reductions Thursday, with only one boat available for both routes

Metro‘s not only down buses – now it’s down another boat – Water Taxi service has lost a boat to propeller damage, again. The M/V Doc Maynard, recently repaired after damage last month, is out of service again, which led to one round-trip cancellation on each WT route this evening, and will bring more cuts tomorrow, as just announced:

The following trips from Downtown Seattle to West Seattle are canceled: in the morning – the 6:30 a.m., 7:05 a.m. – and in the evening, the 5:25 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. The following trips from West Seattle to Downtown Seattle are canceled: in the morning 6:50 a.m. and 7:25 a.m., and in the evening 5:45 p.m. and 6:25 p.m. Other scheduled trips will operate using one vessel serving both the West Seattle and Vashon routes. Visit our online schedules for the full West Seattle route sailing schedule. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.

Metro spokesperson Elaine Porterfield tells us M/V Sally Fox is still in a shipyard – after the first round of propeller damage to it and Doc Maynard – and unavailable, so that’s why they are handling both routes with one boat,