WATER TAXI ALERT: West Seattle, Vashon service ‘temporarily reduced’ starting Monday

Back on Tuesday, Metro announced M/V Doc Maynard had gone out of service on the West Seattle Water Taxi route because of propeller damage. Now it’s happened to at least one other boat and that means “temporarily reduced” WT service for both West Seattle and Vashon. Here’s the update we received a short time ago:

Service on the King County Water Taxi West Seattle and Vashon routes will be temporarily reduced beginning Monday, Nov. 28, due to mechanical damage to our boats’ propellers caused by submerged debris in the water. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. The repairs may take several days. As soon as a shipyard has the availability to perform repairs, we will return to regular service. We will share schedule updates as the boats are repaired. West Seattle service will be reduced by two runs in the morning and evening. Midday service will continue to operate to and from West Seattle. One run will operate in the morning and evening to and from Vashon.

Here’s the combined temporary morning/evening schedule for BOTH routes – again, Metro says the midday West Seattle schedule will NOT be affected:

We have a followup question out to ask which other boats are going into repairs and which will be left to run the reduced schedule.