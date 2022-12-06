BIZNOTES: 2 Junction shops on the move

Two West Seattle Junction shops are changing locations.

DOLL PARTS COLLECTIVE: This quirky shop has to move from its original North Morgan Junction location because of redevelopment, and the same thing is ahead for its current home at 4456 California SW. They’ve found a new permanent home a few blocks south at 4832 California SW, former home of Again and Again/Kid-Friendly Footwear (which merged with My Three Little Birds). Here’s what the Doll Parts team tells us:

The lease there will be long-term, and it’s a larger, more accessible layout, which we’re quite excited about! The open format of the space will allow us to host more indoor pop-up events, and mini-concerts like our One Year Anniversary Party featuring THEM. Once we’re settled in we also plan to start offering small-scale classes (taught by some of the local makers we currently collaborate with)! Our current plan is to keep our regular hours through next weekend (December 10th and 11th), and then we will close aside from a couple pop-up hours leading up to Christmas as we try to clear out inventory & fixtures we don’t plan to move to the new space. Provided our timeline doesn’t meet any roadblocks, we will be closed from December 24th through January 13th, and will have a grand opening event on January 14th, 2023!

Doll Parts Collective’s planned hours at the current location between now and December 23 are here.

SEATTLE E-BIKE: According to a sign in the window, right under a FOR LEASE sign, Seattle E-Bike is moving to the ex-Click! Design That Fits storefront at 4540 California SW, 2 years after they moved from Pioneer Square to West Seattle. The sign promises more info to come online regarding the timeframe for the move. (Thanks to Ross for the tip!)