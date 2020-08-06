BIZNOTES: Two West Seattle Junction spaces

Two West Seattle Junction notes today:

EX-JAN’S BEAUTY SUPPLY: We received email from the firm that manages 4517 California SW – where Jan’s Beauty Supply closed last summer after 36 years – saying the space has a tenant. “The owners have taken their time on this vacancy to find the right tenant. We are pleased to let you know we have signed up a new tenant for that space that we all hope will be there for many years to come. It is an electric bike shop and they plan to open on October 1. The store is not revealing its name quite yet.” (We haven’t yet found anything in public records hinting at it, either.)

ANOTHER SPACE FOR RENT: Thanks to everyone who emailed about the note posted in the window at 4310 SW Oregon, saying the Christian Science Reading Room there is closed as of last Friday. A sign has since gone up saying the space is up for rent.