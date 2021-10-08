BIZNOTE: Three Little Birds + Kid Friendly Footwear = ‘inspired collaboration’ in West Seattle Junction

(Photo courtesy Three Little Birds)

Two West Seattle Junction kids-consignment businesses are merging. Here’s their announcement:

This fall Kid Friendly Footwear is flying north… but only up the block, coming to nest inside West Seattle’s biggest kids’ consignment boutique, Three Little Birds. The two beloved indie children’s shops will combine to create a world of truly exceptional family shopping, in the heart of The Junction.

Kid Friendly Footwear is known for an amazing hand-picked collection of shoes, boots, and sandals for new walkers, big kids, and everyone in between. Shoppers specially bring their growing kids from all over Western Washington. Our experienced staff finds the best fit with time-tested methods, and know the brands and features families are looking for.

Best sellers include:

Hyperfunctional Tsukihoshi styles from Japan (washable & waterproof)

Cozy, waterproof Baby Bogs boots

Rugged KEEN shoes & sandals–a Northwest original

Other favorite brands include Bogs, Stride Rite, Hatley, Kamik & more. Kid Friendly Footwear also outfits kids with gear for all seasons: waterproof rain jackets & one-piece suits, waterproof gloves & mittens, and SPF sun & swim gear.

Kid Friendly Footwear at Three Little Birds, an inspired collaboration! How did we get here?

In 2008, Sarah took over Again & A Gain, West Seattle’s kids’ consignment hub since 1995. In the humble shop at 4832 California Ave SW, she founded Kid Friendly Footwear and over 13 years grew it into a Seattle destination for kids’ shoes, boots, sandals, and gear for all seasons. The star-studded Google reviews say it all.

Jennifer founded Three Little Birds in 2014, starting in Morgan Junction and finally landing at 4736 California Ave SW. She transformed the spacious spot into a charming, popular children’s consignment boutique that families flock to.

Then 2020 happened. With more people staying close to home and spending their dollars online, the long pandemic year was tough on neighborhood independents. So Sarah and Jennifer got creative. The two women — with a shared commitment to community and independent small business — hatched a savvy plan.

Shops of a feather flock together, and Sarah’s mission to outfit our kids with Earth-friendly leather-free footwear is amplified and elevated by Jennifer’s innovative spirit and style. And both have terrific, experienced staff members. We’re excited to team up to make Kid Friendly Footwear at Three Little Birds an exciting, inviting West Seattle shopping experience.

Kid Friendly Footwear is destination shopping for families from West Seattle and all around Western Washington. Babies have taken their first steps here, and thousands of happy feet have found their perfect fit. The tradition continues at Three Little Birds, where Kid Friendly’s famous customer service, shoe-fitting expertise, and playful touch will find their new home.

Kid Friendly Footwear at Three Little Birds will continue to offer environmentally conscious footwear from beloved brands. We only expect our collection to get bigger and better in our new location! And since reduce, reuse, recycle is our Earth-friendly mission, shoppers can count on a tempting selection of choice resale items. Longtime Again & Again consigners, have no worries: Your store credit will be honored at Three Little Birds.

Come shop at either location through October 31 as we complete this exciting transition. Both Jennifer and Sarah are grateful for the community’s consistent support of independent, women-owned businesses. Watch for our opening celebration, and stop by Three Little Birds during the Junction Harvest Fest for a sneak peek!

Kid Friendly Footwear at Three Little Birds (starting 11/1/21)

4736 California Ave SW – 206-946-6591

Kid Friendly Footwear at Again & Again (through 10/31/21)

4832 California Ave SW