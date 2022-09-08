BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: After 18 years, final hours for Click! Design That Fits

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

For dozens of past West Seattle Art Walk nights, Click! Design That Fits has bustled with artists, art lovers, and shoppers. Tonight – the elegant space in The Junction was almost bare, just a few “garage sale” items left as the shop prepared to close forever.

Proprietor John Smersh (above with Click! team members Adia and Diane) had hoped to hand off the shop to a new owner, one year after the passing of his wife Frances Smersh, whose jewelry art was the inspiration for the shop they originally opened in North Admiral in 2004.

But as reported here, a prospective new owner couldn’t agree on “sustainable” lease terms with the building’s owner, so John has been having a liquidation sale, and told us tonight that almost everything sold. Some jewelry and cards were about all that remained when we stopped in. Any remaining office supplies and fixtures will be offered to other merchants. Meantime, browsers were still streaming through, along with well-wishers; one woman told John, “You’ve brought so much beauty to West Seattle.” His next chapter? First, he told us, some travel; then he’s leaving himself open to possibilities.

P.S. On a personal note, we thank Click! for almost 15 years of support as one of our first WSB sponsors; local business advertising is our sole source of operating revenue.