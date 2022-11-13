WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 15 notes!

(Photo by Chris Frankovich)

Here’s what is happening today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TRAFFIC ALERT: SDOT is scheduled to continue placing community-designed salmon art on 31st SW and SW Graham in High Point today.

WATCHING THE SEAHAWKS: At least four West Seattle venues (listed here) are opening mega-early for people to come watch the Seahawks‘ 6:30 am game in Germany.

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s list here.

COVID BOOSTER CLINIC: 9 am-1 pm at Denny International Middle School (2601 SW Kenyon), Pfizer bivalent boosters available for people 5 and up, school affiliation not required.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market offers fall produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. California SW between Oregon and Alaska.

TOYS FOR TOTS: You can drop off unwrapped new toys at the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle‘s booth on the west side of the Farmers’ Market.

PEACE LUTHERAN HOLIDAY BAZAAR: Second and final day of the craft fair/bake sale at Peace Lutheran Church (39th/Thistle), 12 pm-2 pm.

CLASSICAL CONCERT: The Ladies’ Musical Club returns to West Seattle (Admiral) Library for a free classical-music concert at 3 pm, featuring woodwind duets – see the program in our calendar listing. (2306 42nd SW)

THE WEST SEATTLE OPRY: 3-5 pm, folk, country, and old-time music at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

ONE-WOMAN SHOW: Tia Naché‘s one-woman show “That Talk You Do“ concludes its run, 3 pm, at Acts on Stage in White Center. (10806 12th SW)

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

FRIENDSGIVING: Celebrate – and raise money for – nonprofit Mode Music and Performing Arts, 6-9 pm with dinner and silent auction at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).

COMMUNITY SOUND BATH: Sound healing with Maari Falsetto, 7 pm at Jet City Labs (4546 1/2 California SW), $35 advance/$40 door.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

