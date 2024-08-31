MUSIC: West Seattle Community Orchestras welcome two new conductors, open 2024-2025 registration

Big news from the West Seattle Community Orchestras – two new conductors. And the organization has opened registration for the new season, which starts soon. Here’s the announcement:

Asieh Mahyar, who serves as the interim Director of Orchestral Studies at Pacific Lutheran University, will conduct the Symphony Orchestra. Originally from Iran and one of the very few female conductors from her country, Ms. Mahyar brings in her extensive experience working with ensembles at various levels and in different countries. For the 2024-2025 season, she eagerly looks forward to leading the Symphony Orchestra on a fantastic musical journey. Dynamic and vibrant, the repertoire will include festive Holiday music, selections from timeless masterworks, premieres of music by composers from diverse cultural backgrounds, and inspiring collaborations with distinguished local musicians.

The Wind Symphony is getting some new direction under Justin Murray as well. Justin is an active music educator, clinician, and conductor who also works as the Director of Membership at Classical KING (98.1 FM). This year, he is particularly excited about returning to directing an ensemble and sharing the process and experience of making music with members of our West Seattle Community.

If you want to join one of the 6 ensembles of WSCO, registration is currently open for returning and new members, with auditions on September 17 and rehearsals starting on October 8 at Chief Sealth International High School.