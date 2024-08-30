WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: North Admiral investigation

We only have a fraction of the story on this so far, but several people have asked, so we’re reporting what we’ve heard at this point: Police were called to North Admiral shortly after 11 pm for what the dispatcher initially said sounded like an attempted carjacking. Two areas about two blocks apart have been mentioned – the 1900 block of 44th SW and the 4300 block of SW Holgate. One juvenile suspect was being detained at the scene; someone else was reported to have gotten away in a black Honda, last seen headed west on Holgate. Somewhere in all this, there was gunfire. No one was treated at the scene, but police asked dispatchers to alert local hospitals in case anyone showed up with a gunshot wound. The juvenile suspect is in custody. That’s all we know so far.