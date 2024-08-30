West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Last day for Azuma Sushi’s founders before ownership change

August 30, 2024 11:56 am
That’s a photo of Azuma Sushi proprietors Jennifer and Harry on their first day in business 24 1/2 years ago, on January 18, 2000. And here they are today:

This too is a momentous day – the couple’s final day before turning over their restaurant (4533 California SW) to a new owner, as they announced earlier this month. The new owner, Jenny, is a former Azuma employee, and as noted in Jennifer and Harry’s announcement, the restaurant will close for four weeks starting tomorrow and will bring back sit-down dining. Harry will be there after the September 28th reopening to help with the transition, but Jennifer told us she plans to travel to see family in China and Australia. You can stop in to say goodbye today – they’re open for lunch takeout until 2:30, then again for dinner takeout 4:30-9:30 pm.

2 Replies to "BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Last day for Azuma Sushi's founders before ownership change"

  • H2OK9 August 30, 2024 (12:08 pm)
    Great people !

  • Tony August 30, 2024 (1:14 pm)
    Glad I made it in yesterday to visit, my family and I wish you nothing but the best!!!

