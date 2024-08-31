West Seattle, Washington

Early end to Lincoln Park wading pool’s season

August 31, 2024 2:06 pm
Thanks to the texter who sent that photo and a note that Lincoln Park‘s wading pool is closed, no explanation on site. According to a Seattle Parks social-media note we subsequently found, a “plumbing problem” will keep it closed for the rest of the season, which had been scheduled to end after Monday. This means no West Seattle wading pools, since the others closed about two weeks ago; the Highland Park spraypark is scheduled to remain open through Labor Day, 11 am-8 pm daily.

  • WS Troll August 31, 2024 (2:16 pm)
    Of course the EC Hughes wading pool is still broken….  Did that one open at all this summer?

