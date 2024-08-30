WEEKEND PREVIEW: Play pingolf in Labor Day tournament raising money to help animals

There’s still room for more players to register for a fundraising pinball tournament in West Seattle on Monday (Labor Day, September 2). Organizer Michael sent the announcement:
Admiral Pub is hosting a pinball tournament charity event this Monday 9/2/2024. Doors at 11 am, starts at 12:30 pm. It’s a format called pingolf. Players each play 18 holes (different pinball machines) and try to reach the target score in 1-5 balls. Getting the target score in one ball will be a hole in one, etc.
The charity is Pasado’s Animal Rescue. Interested players can pre-register or get more info here – westsidepinball.com
There will also be raffles for gift cards to local restaurants around West Seattle/White Center, prizes, etc. All proceeds from the raffle go to the charity as well as a portion of the entry fee into the tournament.
Participation is capped at 72 players, according to the tournament website, but at last check there are still spots, so sign up fast if interested!
