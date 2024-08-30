WEEKEND PREVIEW: Play pingolf in Labor Day tournament raising money to help animals

There’s still room for more players to register for a fundraising pinball tournament in West Seattle on Monday (Labor Day, September 2). Organizer Michael sent the announcement:

Admiral Pub is hosting a pinball tournament charity event this Monday 9/2/2024. Doors at 11 am, starts at 12:30 pm. It’s a format called pingolf. Players each play 18 holes (different pinball machines) and try to reach the target score in 1-5 balls. Getting the target score in one ball will be a hole in one, etc.

The charity is Pasado’s Animal Rescue. Interested players can pre-register or get more info here – westsidepinball.com

There will also be raffles for gift cards to local restaurants around West Seattle/White Center, prizes, etc. All proceeds from the raffle go to the charity as well as a portion of the entry fee into the tournament.