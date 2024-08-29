HAPPENING NOW: High Point Library celebrates 20th anniversary

(WSB photos)

As noted in today’s highlight list, the High Point branch of the Seattle Public Library is having a party right now! This summer marks the 20th anniversary of the branch, which opened in June 2004, funded by the “Libraries for All” bond measure that built or remodeled more than two dozen branches citywide. Treats and book raffles are part of it:

Voters passed “Libraries for All” in 1998, and as explained in this HistoryLink.org essay, it was supplemented by other funding, from donors including the Seattle Public Library Foundation. That’s who’s sponsoring today’s party, which features other partners including DNDA (screening tote bags, below) and the West Seattle Food Bank.

Visit the branch before 7:30 pm tonight to join the celebration – also a good time to get reacquainted with the library, now that SPL’s recovery is almost complete from the tech attack that hit just before Memorial Day.

The branch is on the southeast corner of 35th/Raymond.