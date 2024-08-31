ELECTION 2024: Three notes, as campaign season revs back up

Your ballot for the November 5 election will arrive in less than seven weeks. After a post-primary lull, it’s time to start up the pre-general election coverage.

‘WEST SEATTLE ANSWERS THE CALL’: This past Monday night, 200 local supporters of the Democratic presidential ticket gathered for one of the biggest local political fundraisers we’ve heard of in a while – probably the biggest one since the candidate herself spent an hour in West Seattle three months ago.

Co-hosts Amy Daly-Donovan and Laurie Reinhardt sent photos from the event, titled “West Seattle Answers the Call,” held at a West Seattle home. Speakers included King County Executive Dow Constantine, 34th District State Rep. and House Majority Leader Joe Fitzgibbon, and statewide Coordinated Campaign Director Christina Carvalho.

The organizers say, “There was so much good energy and camaraderie in the air.” They report the event raised more than $45,000 to support the presidential campaign as well as other Democratic races. They also noted interest in the yard signs, adding, “we purchased them from signsofjustice.com, a Portland-based, Black-owned business with great service and excellent quality!”

RECOUNT: One statewide race on the November ballot has yet to be finalized – State Commissioner of Public Lands, in which Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler finished in undisputed first place, but Democrat Dave Upthegrove was only 51 votes – a thousandth of a percent – ahead of Republican Sue Kuehl Pederson. That mandated a hand recount, and election offices around the state have been conducting theirs, with most reported to have finished but not yet certified. The biggest, King County, started last Monday and will certify results on Wednesday morning (September 4).

ENCOURAGING YOUNGER VOTERS: One week from today, 10 am-1 pm September 7th, Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) will host a watch party for a YWCA-presented nonpartisan national town hall focused on Gen Z women voting, though all are welcome to attend. Our calendar listing has details; organizers of the event, which will be streamed from Philadelphia, say they’ve invited the presidential candidates too but haven’t yet received confirmations.