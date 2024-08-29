BIZNOTES: Tony’s Market closing, Raccolto reopens, Bonjour Vietnam semi-opens

Three biznotes this afternoon:

TONY’S MARKET CLOSING: Thanks to the readers who pointed out that sign at 35th/Barton on Wednesday. After a couple trips, we caught up today with Tony’s Market proprietor Raz Vorng. He and wife Sandy Saeteurn took over the produce stand last spring from longtime owner Joey Genzale. Raz says the produce business will close sometime in the next few weeks, no set date yet. But they hold the lease for the site for a few years so he’s exploring other possibilities. In the short run, he says, it’ll host at least two food trucks – a taco truck is there now and a “Cuban sandwich” truck is on the way.

RACCOLTO REOPENS: After a monthlong closure for plumbing repairs, the pasta-focused restaurant at 4147 California SW on the north edge of The Junction reopened earlier this week.

BONJOUR VIETNAM SEMI-REOPENS: Readers have been asking what’s going on with the restaurant opened by Jade Nguyen two years ago at 4509 California SW, where her parents operated Be’s Restaurant for ~35 years. Jade explains via email that the summer began with some equipment trouble, and she took the occasion to embark on some remodeling, then to “change the concept a bit.” Bonjour Vietnam is currently “open on Fridays and Saturdays for Karaoke 9-1:30 am. Our host from Yen Wor, Loretta Jones, is hosting. I am hoping to open fully with bistro bites and 21+, French fare,” but no set date yet. (Her speakeasy bar The Alley, behind BV, remains fully open.)