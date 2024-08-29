WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen pink pickup truck

Sent by Kathy:

My 1995 pink Chevy S-10 pickup truck with a matching pink canopy was stolen (today) between 12:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m. on 8/29. It was parked on SW Myrtle St in West Seattle, right outside of The Kenney. WA plate #B18447T. I’ve filed a police report (# 24-244276) and the police checked to see if it had been impounded (it wasn’t).

The Kenney had video footage and around 3:40 a.m. it looks like a small, dark colored (possibly black), older pickup truck pulled into their delivery area. The truck has a vertical, light colored stripe on the back driver’s side quarter panel. Two men got out of the truck and stole some things from The Kenney. Possibly a tire and it looks like they had a bike in the back of their truck along with a large gas can. The employee reviewing the video at The Kenney believes that when they pulled out, my truck was behind them and they turned south heading down Fauntleroy. It appears that these are the men who stole my truck.

The black and white picture of their truck isn’t very clear, but you can see the stripe on the back. It’s smaller than my truck and does not appear to have an extended cab.

I’m sentimental about my truck. I purchased it brand new in 1995 and it only has 109k miles on it. Please be on the lookout. I’d like to have my truck back in one piece. Any info as to where my truck is would be greatly appreciated.