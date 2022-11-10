FUN WAY TO HELP: Friendsgiving fundraiser Sunday with Mode Music and Performing Arts – get your tickets ASAP!

If you’re not already ticketed for the Mode Music and Performing Arts Friendsgiving Fundraiser this Sunday (November 13), you can still buy tickets tonight! Here’s the announcement:

We’re celebrating Thanksgiving early this Sunday at our Friendsgiving Fundraiser, and we’re most thankful for YOU, the community members who make up the Mode/MMPA extended family.

We still have more tickets available for purchase, and we’re hoping for a full house! Our ticketing site turns back into a pumpkin on Thursday at midnight, so act fast! Need convincing? Here’s some exciting details to get you to smash that “buy tickets” button at the end of this email.

PRICELESS Experiences Available At Our Live Auction

How would you like to host a private house show by Seattle girl rock band THEM?

Or maybe you’d like some VIP tickets for you and the family to attend Bluey’s Big Play at The Paramount?

What about an entire summer’s worth of FREE MMPA day camps?

All this and more is up for grabs at our Live Auction!

Live Performances From Mode/MMPA Teachers and Students

We’ll be hosting performances by some of Mode and MMPA’s talented teachers, as well as a set by our student rock band It’s All Happening. And we’ll end the night with a killer playlist to bring you to the dance floor, curated by our superstar emcee, KEXP DJ Troy Nelson.

Delicious Food From Our Friends at Skylark Cafe

Our neighbors and pals over at Skylark will be serving up a tasty taco bar, and we’ll also have a cash bar with beer and wine from some local spots! Come eat, drink and be merry!

We’d LOVE to see you there!

Join us THIS Sunday (November 13) from 6:00 to 9:00 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. We can’t wait to celebrate with our community!

BUY TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mmpa-friendsgiving-fundraiser-tickets-429906651367