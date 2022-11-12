HAPPENING NOW: Peace Lutheran Church’s holiday bazaar is back

Christmas is six weeks away. If you’re ready to get in the mood, this weekend’s return of the Peace Lutheran Church (39th/Thistle) holiday bazaar is the place – many of the handmade/fair-trade items are holiday-themed:

The bazaar also features a bake sale, with proceeds benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank:

The bazaar continues until 2 pm today, and will be open again 10 am-noon Sunday. If you get there today before 1 pm, they’re also offering free kids’ crafts and selling a hot lunch ($5 adults, $3 kids). Note that they’re not taking cards or electronic payments – bring cash or personal checks.