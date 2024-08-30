FOLLOWUP: City sets timeframe for clearing SW Trenton RV encampment

(WSB photo,s this afternoon)

Last week, we reported on the city saying it was “closely monitoring” the growing RV encampment on SW Trenton by Westwood Village. While, as we noted, there have long been a few RVs there, the number has increased in recent weeks to at least five, plus other assorted vehicles, and sidewalk obstructions; nearby residents said the nature of the activity there has changed. In their response to us, a city spokesperson also said a “resolution date for this site is pending.” Now, there’s a timeframe – half a dozen of the people who have reported this encampment via Find It Fix It forwarded us this update they received from the city late today:

In response to your recent email or customer service request submitted with the City of Seattle’s Customer Service Bureau or Find It, Fix It app, the Unified Care Team (UCT) would like to provide you with an update on the scheduled resolution for the large unauthorized encampment located along SW Trenton St. UCT is scheduled to resolve this site in the next 3 weeks based on available shelter and resources.

The City’s contracted outreach partners have been engaging at the site to make offers of shelter and provide connections to services in hopes of avoiding the displacement of any high-needs individuals into other parts of the neighborhood or repopulation of this site.

On the day of scheduled removal, any tents remaining on the site will be removed, and individuals will be offered storage of personal property in addition to an offer of alternative shelter. The Unified Care Team will then conduct a thorough cleaning of the site and removal of all trash and debris.

Following removal, this site will remain on a frequent inspection route in an effort to quickly address any attempted repopulation of the site. Frequency of inspection and removal of obstructions will be reassessed over time based on the level of site activity observed. If you observe a new encampment at this site, please report it using the Customer Service Bureau’s Unauthorized Encampment service request form or submit a service request using the City’s Find It, Fix It mobile app. As always, dangerous or criminal behavior associated with this site should be reported to 9-1-1 for emergency situations or SPD’s non-emergency number (206) 625-5011 for other criminal activity or incidents.

Once again, we would like to thank you for your patience throughout this frustrating situation and for communicating with us as we advance our efforts to keep Seattle streets, sidewalks, and public spaces clean and accessible to all.