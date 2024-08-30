WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: ‘Prolific offender’ in jail after Monday foot pursuit

(Reader photo, Monday)

Back on Monday, that large police response drew attention in the 4700 block of 46th SW. Emergency radio indicated that, after officers chased him on foot, a man was taken into custody on suspicion of violating an anti-harassment order. We’ve been researching the case since then – it’s going through Seattle Municipal Court, and that system has a lag for document availability. But now we’ve confirmed that the suspect, 31-year-old Casey Carlstedt, is charged, and the file includes the police report detailing what officers say happened that morning:

Officers responded to a reported order violation at the Safeway supermarket located at 4754 42 Av SW. A staff member called 911 because a known suspect (Carlstedt) was in the store, and she believed that an order was in place that prevented him from being there. (He) is a known prolific offender in the William Sector area – specifically in the Admiral and Alaska Junction areas. A/Carlstedt is familiar to most patrol officers in the precinct as well as many business owners and staff. (He) is also on the (City Attorney’s Office) High Utilizer list. As (an officer) arrived in the area, she saw A/Carlstedt near the intersection of 42 Av SW / SW Alaska St. (She) stopped her patrol car and told Carlstedt to “STOP.” Carlstedt fled on foot and led officers on a foot chase over several blocks and across multiple busy roadways. Carlstedt fled through residential yards to escape (the officer). He ignored repeated commands to “STOP” and was told more than once that he was under arrest. Carlstedt yelled that he was not violating an NCO while fleeing from police. … Carlstedt was eventually detained on the 4700 block of 46 Av SW.

Checking the system, officers say, they found an anti-harassment order prohibiting Carlstedt from being within one mile of a particular person’s home, and they say he “was seen well within 1 Mile of that address.” He was arrested and booked into jail. The City Attorney’s Office has since charged him with violation of a court order and obstructing a public officer (gross misdemeanors), and he has pleaded not guilty. A document from Wednesday indicates that Municipal Court Judge Willie Gregory set bail at $7,500, though on the jail docket, it’s listed as twice that, possibly because he is listed as having another order-violation case pending. (We’re looking into that.)

BACKSTORY: Our previous mentions of Carlstedt include a 2021 case in which he was accused of using “bear mace” on a man who confronted him during an alleged car-prowl attempt, a 2020 case that was a lot like the current one, and multiple 2017 cases.