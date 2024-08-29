WEEKEND PREVIEW: Here are highlights for Alki Beach Pride on Saturday!

This Saturday marks the 10th time that Alki residents Stacy and Jolie Bass-Walden have organized the Alki Beach Pride summer celebration. It’s grown over the years, and again this year, Alki Beach Pride will be an all-day street festival and beach party. Alki Avenue will be closed for the street-festival component, 7 am–10 pm, between 57th SW and 61st SW. Here’s what you’ll find if you’re going:

*The entertainment lineup is on the ABP website now – see it here. Organizers tell us, “Our entertainment headliners on the stage are Mariah Counts, LIVt, and RikoWithAK.”

*Other activities include volleyball 1-6 pm, a HIIT fitness class on the beach @ noon, and Drag King Story Time with Harley Sane, hosted by the Charlie’s Queer Books booth, in Alki Bathhouse at 12:10 pm

*More than 40 vendors

*Future Primitive (2536 Alki SW) is the “official beer garden”

*Food trucks

*Some other Alki businesses are supporting the festival too – one example, Harry’s Beach House (2676 Alki SW) is offering a Divas Brunch on Saturday, with seatings at 11 am and 1 pm (details and ticketing link are in our calendar listing); up in the Admiral District, Mission Cantina (2325 California SW) hosts an after-party

Official festival hours are noon-9 pm on Saturday (August 31).