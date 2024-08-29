MUSIC: Fastbacks visit Easy Street Records to preview first album in 25 years

That’s our video from the Fastbacks‘ reunion at West Seattle Summer Fest 2011 – they start playing after an almost two-minute intro by Easy Street Records proprietor Matt Vaughan. Fast-forward 13 years to tonight, when Matt hosted the legendary Seattle rockers at his Junction store, where you can buy Fastbacks’ first new album in a quarter century.

The red vinyl in that photo is the album, “For WHAT Reason!” The band didn’t play at Easy Street tonight but, after an advance listening session, did sign the new album and sat down with one of their former drummers, the also-legendary Duff McKagan, for a roundtable discussion.

Here’s how Matt and Duff introduced the band members:

We couldn’t stay for the discussion but if you’re interested in background on how the new Fastbacks album came to be, check this out. If you missed the chance to hear it at Easy Street tonight, you can preview one of the cuts here and see the video for another one here.