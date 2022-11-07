WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: Here’s what’s up for the rest of today/tonight

(Sunrise glow on ferry in Elliott Bay, photographed today by Jan Pendergrass)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FOOD DRIVE: One more week to donate holiday-dinner staples via the West Seattle Food Bank drive at Daystar Retirement Village (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) – see the wish list in our calendar listing.

TOY DRIVE: As reported earlier this morning, it’s Day 1 for a seasonal toy drive at John L. Scott Westwood (WSB sponsor; office in the Westwood Village breezeway just east of ex-Bed Bath Beyond/Spirit Halloween), benefiting the Forgotten Children’s Fund – drop off unwrapped toy donations on weekdays 9 am-5 pm.

FREE COMMUNITY YOGA CLASSES: Tonight and every Monday in November, 5 pm and 6:15 pm at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW) with Ms. Maria “for all ages, shapes, and sizes.” Bring your own mat or borrow one at HPCC.

MIDDLE SCHOOL INFORMATION NIGHT: Representatives of more than a dozen area middle schools – public, private, parochial, charter – are in one place to talk with you, tonight at 6 pm in the gym at Our Lady of Guadalupe (7000 35th SW). See the list in our preview from last night. It’s a free event, but preregistration is requested – go here.

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), explained in our calendar listing.

MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

PLAY TRIVIA! Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have a West Seattle/White Center event to list on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!