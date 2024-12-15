Celebration of Life planned Thursday for Fred P. Campagnaro, 1923-2024

Family and friends will gather this week to remember Fred Campagnaro, and are sharing this remembrance with his community now:

Remembering Fred Campagnaro

Dec 06, 1923 – Dec 07, 2024

On December 6, 2024, a day after his 101st birthday, Fred Paul Campagnaro was welcomed into heaven by God. Uncle Fred, as he was often called by many, was born on December 5, 1923, in Seattle, to John & Maria Campagnaro. He was a lifelong resident of West Seattle and a parishioner of Holy Rosary Church. Fred graduated from West Seattle High School in 1942 and proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1943 to 1946. After serving in the Air Force, Fred worked for Western Gear Works for 40 years, retiring at the age of 63. In retirement, he became a dedicated super volunteer at The Mount, where he served for 35 years. Fred took great joy in assisting residents on field trips and carrying the cross during Mass. A deeply religious man, he prayed the rosary daily. Fred had a true passion for sports, especially baseball, and held a special love for the Seattle Mariners. Knowledgeable and full of opinions, he was always eager to discuss player stats, strategies, and team dynamics. He also enjoyed gardening, proudly sharing his blackberries, raspberries, and plums with family and friends. Fred was particularly adamant that every plum be picked at its peak ripeness, ensuring that no fruit went to waste. Until very recently, he continued reading the newspaper and completing the daily Sudoku — always in pen! A generous spirit, Fred gave to the West Seattle Food Bank every week. He was also a proud Italian and a longtime member of the West Side Italian Civic Club.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents John (August 1975) and Maria (June 1998), brother Mimo Campagnaro (June 1996), and sister Mary Louise Giacomini (January 2022). Although Fred never married or had children of his own, he became a father and grandfather figure to our family. He is survived by his nephews John Campagnaro (Mary) and Mike Campagnaro (Gina), his nieces Roseann Campagnaro (Greg Ryerson) and Tina Giacomini Huston (Jeff), and his grand nieces and nephews Isabella & Alessandra Campagnaro, Jake Ryerson, Marc & Josh Campagnaro, and Mallory & Paige Huston, as well as his sister-in-law Paula Campagnaro and his brother-in-law Ray Giacomini.

The family is deeply grateful for the compassionate care Fred received on 3N at The Mount. A rosary will be held in the Providence Mount St. Vincent Chapel on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at 7 pm. A Celebration of Life Mass will also be in the chapel on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at noon followed by a reception. Burial at Holyrood Cemetery on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred’s memory may be made to Holy Rosary Church West Seattle or The Providence Mount St. Vincent Foundation.

Fred was a kind and generous man who led a quiet, simple life. Known for his big heart, he was always eager to help others and put their needs before his own. Though a bit stubborn at times, he was the foundation of our family, a constant presence who showed unwavering support. Admired and loved by all, he will always hold a special place in our hearts. While we’ve lost a part of our family, we find comfort knowing that Fred is watching over us. We love you, Uncle Freddy!