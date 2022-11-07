HOLIDAY HELP: Toy drive starts today at John L. Scott Westwood

Holiday donation-drive season is beginning, and some have asked us about toy drives. We’ll have a list in our forthcoming West Seattle Holiday Guide, and we’re also publishing announcements as we receive them. This drive at John L. Scott Westwood (WSB sponsor) starts today:

John L. Scott Westwood and John L. Scott Ballard/The Madrona Group are taking toy donations/money donations from November 7th-December 15th. We are working with THE FORGOTTEN CHILDREN’S FUND, which works to give underprivileged children and their families a truly Merry Christmas. With the support of our Seattle community, we are able to purchase, wrap, and have Santa and his Elves deliver gifts every year.

The Forgotten Children’s Fund began when a boy named Craig wrote a letter to Santa Claus in December of 1976. That letter never got delivered to Santa’s North Pole, but it did reach a restaurant in Seattle called Francisco’s. The letter immediately captured the heart of Mr. Dick Francisco, and the Forgotten Children’s Fund was created to help others in similar situations. The FCF currently operates in King County, Lewis County, North Counties (including Skagit, Island, Snohomish and Whatcom Counties) and Chelan Counties of Washington State. Visit forgottenchildrensfund.org to donate, volunteer or just learn more about this organization

The kids are under 12 years old. The most-requested items are Legos, LOL dolls, Barbies, action figures, Sonic, Paw Patrol, Lincoln logs, Hot Wheels, unicorns, sport balls, arts & crafts, science projects, etc. We can always use gift cards for the older kids.

Please bring your unwrapped gifts to: John L. Scott Westwood at 2600 SW Barton Street, Suite A-6 (Westwood Village), Monday-Friday 9 AM to 4 PM. You can also use the QR code below to donate.

Checks can be made to THE FORGOTTEN CHILDREN’S FUND P.O. BOX 365 MOUNT VERNON, WA 98273 Questions? Contact Natalie Trius at 206-938-5572 or natalietrius@johnlscott.com