If you take new or gently used coats/warm clothing to the West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Cocoa and Coat Drive event before 2 pm, you might just get a carol! The Kiwanis Club of West Seattle, West Seattle Food Bank, and West Seattle Junction Association crew at the booth on the south end of the Farmers Market (California/Alaska) sang “Jingle Bells” for us about an hour ago. They were already on their second pile of donations, too:

Take yours to the booth by 2 pm today!